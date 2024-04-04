Idaho has the best roads in the United States, according to study. Here’s why we rank top

If you were to create a list of America’s classic road trip states, the Pacific Coast Highway from California to Washington or the Great River Road along the Mississippi River and its associated states may be at the top.

It may be far from the top of the list for a scenic road trip — even though the Gem State features some beautiful landscapes and three of the best scenic drives in the country — but there’s something else that sets Idaho apart:

The condition of the state’s roads are the best in America.

According to a study conducted by personal injury attorneys Munley Law, Idaho has the smoothest driving conditions in the nation. The study analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics from 2011 to 2020 to determine what percentage of roads are deemed acceptable to drive on.

Idaho topped the list, with 94.8% of its roads deemed acceptable. Georgia narrowly missed the top spot, settling for second place with 94.5% of its roads rated acceptable.

Tennessee — one of the states the Great River Road passes through — rounds out the top three at 94.2%.

Idaho road improvements

The Gem State may have some of the best roads in America, but the Idaho Transportation Department isn’t resting on its laurels.

The transportation department recently wrapped up a $62.8 million renovation of Idaho Highway 55, widening shoulders and adding guardrails to the thoroughfare between Boise and McCall.

The highway would often have to be closed because of rock slides, resulting in Idaho 55 being named one of America’s most-feared roads.

ITD also has plans to renovate Idaho’s iconic Rainbow Bridge. The picturesque bridge has stood since 1933 and acts as a crossing for Idaho 55 over the Payette River just north of Smiths Ferry.

The project, which has an estimated cost of roughly $54 million according to former Idaho Statesman reporting, will see ITD preserve Rainbow Bridge and build a new crossing for cars alongside it.

A fresh coating of snow covers the Rainbow Bridge and surrounding trees on Idaho State Highway 55 near Cascade, Idaho. According to the Idaho Transportation Department the Rainbow Bridge, which spans the Payette River between Smiths Ferry and Cascade was built in 1933 is the largest single-span concrete arch structure in Idaho. Thursday January 9, 2014

Which states have the best roads?

While Idaho tops the list for America’s best roadways, here’s where else you can expect to enjoy a smooth ride. The percentage of acceptable roads is in parenthesis.

Idaho (94.8%) Georgia (94.5%) Tennessee (94.2%) North Dakota (94%) Nebraska (92.5%) Wyoming (91.5%) Kentucky (91.2%) Alabama (90.8%) Montana (89.6%) Oregon (89.4%)