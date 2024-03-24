Ida High School announces top 2024 graduates
IDA — Ida Public Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Ida High School.
Name: Madison Steinman
Parents: Jeremy Steinman of Dundee and Amy Hyndman of Ida
Activities and honors: Student Council president; drum major and trumpet player in the band; track & field; National Honor Society; class executive board
Future plans: Study organizational communication studies and sustainability
Name: Seth Breitner
Parents: Jason and Nancy Breitner of Ida
Activities and honors: National Honor Society president; Student Council treasurer; class vice president; varsity football; varsity track & field
Future plans: Study mechanical engineering at the University of Toledo
Name: Kennedy Albring
Parents: Steve and Stefanie Albring of Temperance
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Junior Livestock Association secretary; varsity basketball and volleyball captain; Academic All-star Award; LCAA Scholar Athlete Award
Future plans: Study nursing and become a nurse anesthetist
Name: Joey Boucher
Parents: Dennis Boucher and Connie Trumbo-Boucher of Monroe
Activities and honors: William Capaul Academic Award; Film as Literature Award; Physics 1 Award; technical director of the marching band's council; drama program treasurer
Future plans: Study technical theater
Name: Grantham Nelson
Parents: Ryan Nelson and Andrea Hamm of Erie
Activities and honors: Captain of the varsity soccer team; Student Council vice president; Tri-M Honors Society vice president; class treasurer; National Honor Society
Future plans: Study chemistry at Michigan State University
Name: Madison Poley
Parents: Darryl and Kriste Poley of Monroe
Activities and honors: Drama Club vice president; William Capaul Academic Letter; class executive board; Rural and Small Town Recognition Award
Future plans: Study actuarial science at Eastern Michigan University
Name: Sydney Poley
Parents: Darryl and Kriste Poley of Monroe
Activities and honors: Clarinet section leader; drama; William Capaul Academic Letter; Rural and Small Town Recognition Award
Future plans: Study accounting at the University of Toledo
Name: Shelby Potter
Parents: Terry and Denise Potter of Ida
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; captain of Erie-Ida swim team; class secretary; Student Council executive secretary; Monroe Exchange Club’s Youth of the Month
Future plans: Study business at Monroe County Community College
Name: Logan Rinehart
Parents: Steve and Denise McClellan of Ida
Activities and honors: Low brass section leader in the band; Honors Biology Class Excellence Award; Art 1 Class Excellence Award; Mythology Class Excellence Award; William Capaul Academic Letter
Future plans: Study electrical engineering
Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.
Name: Summer Smith
Parents: Shallon Smith of Temperance and Diana Lisowski of Toledo
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Scholar-Athlete Awards for softball; softball team captain; awards for softball, swimming, basketball and volleyball; All-League, All-District and All-Region honors in softball
Future plans: Study sports management and play softball on a scholarship at Cleary University
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ida High School announces top 2024 graduates