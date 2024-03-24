Ida High School announces top 2024 graduates

IDA — Ida Public Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Ida High School.

Steinman

Name: Madison Steinman

Parents: Jeremy Steinman of Dundee and Amy Hyndman of Ida

Activities and honors: Student Council president; drum major and trumpet player in the band; track & field; National Honor Society; class executive board

Future plans: Study organizational communication studies and sustainability

Breitner

Name: Seth Breitner

Parents: Jason and Nancy Breitner of Ida

Activities and honors: National Honor Society president; Student Council treasurer; class vice president; varsity football; varsity track & field

Future plans: Study mechanical engineering at the University of Toledo

Albring

Name: Kennedy Albring

Parents: Steve and Stefanie Albring of Temperance

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Junior Livestock Association secretary; varsity basketball and volleyball captain; Academic All-star Award; LCAA Scholar Athlete Award

Future plans: Study nursing and become a nurse anesthetist

Boucher

Name: Joey Boucher

Parents: Dennis Boucher and Connie Trumbo-Boucher of Monroe

Activities and honors: William Capaul Academic Award; Film as Literature Award; Physics 1 Award; technical director of the marching band's council; drama program treasurer

Future plans: Study technical theater

Nelson

Name: Grantham Nelson

Parents: Ryan Nelson and Andrea Hamm of Erie

Activities and honors: Captain of the varsity soccer team; Student Council vice president; Tri-M Honors Society vice president; class treasurer; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study chemistry at Michigan State University

Madison Poley

Name: Madison Poley

Parents: Darryl and Kriste Poley of Monroe

Activities and honors: Drama Club vice president; William Capaul Academic Letter; class executive board; Rural and Small Town Recognition Award

Future plans: Study actuarial science at Eastern Michigan University

Sydney Poley

Name: Sydney Poley

Parents: Darryl and Kriste Poley of Monroe

Activities and honors: Clarinet section leader; drama; William Capaul Academic Letter; Rural and Small Town Recognition Award

Future plans: Study accounting at the University of Toledo

Potter

Name: Shelby Potter

Parents: Terry and Denise Potter of Ida

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; captain of Erie-Ida swim team; class secretary; Student Council executive secretary; Monroe Exchange Club’s Youth of the Month

Future plans: Study business at Monroe County Community College

Rinehart

Name: Logan Rinehart

Parents: Steve and Denise McClellan of Ida

Activities and honors: Low brass section leader in the band; Honors Biology Class Excellence Award; Art 1 Class Excellence Award; Mythology Class Excellence Award; William Capaul Academic Letter

Future plans: Study electrical engineering

Smith

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Name: Summer Smith

Parents: Shallon Smith of Temperance and Diana Lisowski of Toledo

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Scholar-Athlete Awards for softball; softball team captain; awards for softball, swimming, basketball and volleyball; All-League, All-District and All-Region honors in softball

Future plans: Study sports management and play softball on a scholarship at Cleary University

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ida High School announces top 2024 graduates