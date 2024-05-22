Ida S. Baker High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Ida S. Baker High School Class of 2024 graduated Tuesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 415 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 2004.

Ida S. Baker High School is named in honor of Lee County's first Black female high school principal.

The school's mascot is Bruiser the Bulldog and school colors are gray, blue and black.

Ida S. Baker High is off of Agualinda Boulevard in the southwest area of Cape Coral.

