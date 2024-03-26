Icy system takes aim at Eastern Canada, with days of of rain to follow

There's no rest for the storm-weary across much of Eastern Canada, with periods of icy weather taking aim over Quebec and northern New Brunswick into Wednesday. Days of rain sets up across the southern Maritimes, as well, with the threat for difficult travel, localized power outages, and flooding all on the table this week.

The system will move into the region late Tuesday, pushing east and intensifying throughout the day on Wednesday. Precipitation rates will pick up over northern sections of New Brunswick, with 5-15 mm of ice accretion possible in just a 6- to 12-hour timeframe.

Expect rounds of rain to last well into the Easter weekend, with cool and blustery conditions settling in behind the storm system.

Wednesday: Icy system tracks in, risk of difficult travel and outages

Rain showers will begin early Wednesday across the southern Maritimes, with icy precipitation picking up across northern New Brunswick and Quebec's North Shore as temperatures remain cooler.

Precipitation rates will intensify through the morning hours in the north.

The exact location and freezing rain totals are somewhat uncertain at this time, and will depend on the storm track, as well as the fluctuating temperatures. The freezing rain threat creeps into parts of western Newfoundland for a few hours on Wednesday, as well.

Between 5-15 mm of ice accretion is possible for the hardest hit spots, which could bring slippery road conditions and localized power outages.

Thursday into the weekend: Days of heavy rain span the southern Maritimes

The icy precipitation will eventually be replaced by straight rain, with bands of locally heavy rain expected across the Maritimes for the next several days. That's as two moisture streams, one from the tropics and another from the Gulf of Mexico, collide over Atlantic Canada.

The widespread soaking rain and blustery conditions will persist well into the Easter weekend.

The heaviest rainfall will be near the Bay of Fundy, and parts of southwestern Nova Scotia, with between 50-100 mm possible. The rainfall will become more widespread on Saturday and Sunday, as a very soggy system slides over Atlantic Canada during the weekend.

There's a heightened flood concern across Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, especially with unstable soils from recent rains and high moisture.

A band of significant snow is expected to develop on the back side of the storm, possibly impacting eastern Quebec and parts of the Maritimes, though the track of the system and its exact impacts are still uncertain.

Conditions will remain blustery and cool, with yet another system eyeing the region for the middle of next week.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates across Eastern Canada this week.