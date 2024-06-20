ICSD budget revote approved Tuesday: What changed since the first vote?

Preliminary results shows the Ithaca City School District budget revote was approved despite 70% of the voters opposing the district's formerly presented budget, which would have exceeded the New York tax levy limit.

On June 3, the ICSD Board of Education adopted a re-vote budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year in the amount of $163,012,098. The proposed levy increase of 2.92 percent is below the state tax cap.

The majority of Ithaca taxpayers who voted in the June 18 revote on the Ithaca City School District budget approved the districts new budget plan for the 2024-2025 school year though, with 4979 votes - 74% of the 6715 total votes - approving the budget change.

How had the budget - and prop 2 - changed since the first vote?

According to the district, “Upon direction from the Board of Education, the executive team worked with budget developers to identify $5.9 million worth of reductions from the budget originally proposed to voters on May 21,” mostly consisting of proposed staffing reductions due to retirements and other non-salary related expenditure changes.

The district counted a similar spread of votes on its Proposition 2, determining the appropriation and expenditure of Capital Reserve Funds which also received a re-vote. About 70% of voters approved the planned expenditures with 4,593 votes supporting the proposition and 2,104 against it, according to the preliminary numbers.

On May 28, the Board of Education voted to amend Proposition 2 by reducing the original request of $3.2 million by half, to $1.6 million. The amended proposition cut two electric buses, two propane buses and three passenger vehicles from the expenditure request, paring the expenditure down from the originally proposed four electric, four propane buses and six passenger vehicles.

The district anticipates an 8.14% tax rate change as a result of the approved revote, lowering its tax rate to a proposed $14.90 as opposed to last year's rate of $16.22 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The district has recently updated its website to include frequently asked questions and in-depth information on the budget process, board decision making and other inner workings of the district’s finances.

