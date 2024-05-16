Iconic Mexican ship arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A Mexican tall ship arrived in San Diego Bay Thursday morning.

The tall ship Cuauhtémoc landed at the B Street Pier, next to the Port of San Diego cruise ship terminal, with nearly 200 sailors on board.

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego made an announcement on social media inviting the public to visit the Cuauhtémoc for free until 5 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday.

According to Sail Training International, Cuauhtémoc — also known as the “ambassador and knight of the seas” — was built in 1982 in Spain and is now based out of Acapulco, Mexico.

The iconic ship has been part of the Mexican Navy for more than 30 years, training sailors and cadets in navigation.

