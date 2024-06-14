Iconic Fort Myers Beach bar and restaurant for sale. Famous giant, stranded boat included

It was reported on Wednesday by News-Press food and dining reporter Robyn George that one of the most popular Fort Myers Beach restaurants and bar, Bonita Bill's, is for sale.

Whoever ends buying the establishment also gets a marooned, giant Bertram yacht called "Batchelor Pad." It was impaled on a couple of posts at the restaurant's dingy boat dock when Hurricane Ian slammed Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 28, 2022.

When a giant Fort Myers Beach boat becomes a work of art

The boat, which weighs 20 tons and is 42-feet long, has earned celebrity status. Hundreds of people have had their photo taken in front of the boat and just a many have signed the boat's hull or written a message. There was even a wedding held recently with the big boat serving a the backdrop.

The status of the boat hasn't changed since Hurricane Ian. In other words, it hasn't moved - at all. Not even when Hurricane Idalia brushed the coast last year. One reason "Batchelor Pad" is not going anywhere is there are still boats sunk in Estero Bay right behind it.

However, social media ha been filled with comments from people saying the boat should stay right where it is or be displayed nearby as a memorial to the worst hurricane to ever hit Southwest Florida.

5 iconic photos: Boat stuck Fort Myers Beach after hurricane Ian

Here is a wider view of how the "Batchelor Pad" currently is situated outside of Bonita Bill's near Fort Myers Beach.

Why the boat hasn't moved since Sept. 28, 2022

This is a dock post crushed by "Batchelor Pad" when it was ripped from its slip during Hurricane Ian. It ended up on the dingy dock at Bonita Bill's. What you can see are two dock posts under the boat. They impaled the boat keeping it in place.

What did the giant boat stuck at Bonita Bill's look like right after Ian?

This is a photo of "Batchelor Pad" the day after Hurricane Ian in September 2022 pushed it into a dock next to Bonita Bill's restaurant and bar on San Carlos Island near Fort Myers Beach.

Different view: the marooned boat at Bonita Bill's on Fort Myers Beach

A longer range view showing where "Batchelor Pad" ended up when it was broken free from its slip during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

Paying tribute to the big Bertram Yacht stuck on Fort Myers Beach

The giant Bertam Yacht, called the Batchelor Pad, was left impaled on dock posts at Bonita Bills Waterfront Cafe on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.

