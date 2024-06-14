Iconic Fort Myers Beach bar and restaurant for sale. Famous giant, stranded boat included
It was reported on Wednesday by News-Press food and dining reporter Robyn George that one of the most popular Fort Myers Beach restaurants and bar, Bonita Bill's, is for sale.
Whoever ends buying the establishment also gets a marooned, giant Bertram yacht called "Batchelor Pad." It was impaled on a couple of posts at the restaurant's dingy boat dock when Hurricane Ian slammed Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 28, 2022.
The boat, which weighs 20 tons and is 42-feet long, has earned celebrity status. Hundreds of people have had their photo taken in front of the boat and just a many have signed the boat's hull or written a message. There was even a wedding held recently with the big boat serving a the backdrop.
The status of the boat hasn't changed since Hurricane Ian. In other words, it hasn't moved - at all. Not even when Hurricane Idalia brushed the coast last year. One reason "Batchelor Pad" is not going anywhere is there are still boats sunk in Estero Bay right behind it.
However, social media ha been filled with comments from people saying the boat should stay right where it is or be displayed nearby as a memorial to the worst hurricane to ever hit Southwest Florida.
