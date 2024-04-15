Iconic Charlotte chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles to make its West Coast debut

Bojangles is taking its iconic Southern chicken-and-biscuit chain to the West Coast.

Bojangles will make its California debut early next year, the Charlotte-based company said in a news release on Monday.

The franchise agreement with Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC, is for 30 stores in Los Angeles County over six years. The agreement is part of Bojangles’ expansion out West.

Last month, Bojangles and LVP Restaurant Group in partnership with Kingsbarn Realty Capital signed an agreement to open 20 stores in Phoenix.

Last year, Bojangles announced its expansion strategy, including a streamlined boneless chicken menu and new building design. Bojangles opened 40 restaurants in 10 new markets and plans to open

About Bojangles

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, Bojangles primarily has been a Southern brand.

The privately-held company was acquired by The Jordan Company and Durational Capital Management in 2019.

Over the past few years, Bojangles has expanded into new territories including Arkansas, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas. It also hasplans for 20 stores in Las Vegas and more stores in TravelCenters of America across regions in the West.

Bojangles plans to open more than 270 restaurants in new markets over the next several years as part of its accelerated growth plan nationwide.

It now has 800 store in 17 states.