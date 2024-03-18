An iconic and beloved Rochester artifact may return to public eye after lengthy storage. What we know now

An iconic Rochester timepiece that originally was the focal point of Midtown Plaza may soon be brought out of mothballs and put on display near to where it stood for more than four decades. The Clock of Nations has been in storage at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport for seven years.

On March 20, the Monroe County Airport Authority will vote whether to enter into an agreement with Midtown Tower Commercial LLC to relocate the clock to mixed-use development Tower280, originally Midtown Tower, which is at 280 E. Broad St. and owned by Buckingham Properties.

Midtown Tower Commercial, led by Buckingham CEO Ken Glazer, also would be responsible for clock's care.

People would be able to visit it when Tower280 is open to the public, and it would be visible through the building's windows at other times, according to the meeting agenda.

“The Clock of Nations is more than just a part of Monroe County’s history; it represents the diversity and dreams of our community,” Monroe County spokesperson Meaghan McDermott said in a statement. “We’re truly grateful for Ken Glazer and Midtown Tower Commercial LLC’s dedication to keeping our history alive. They’re working hard to make sure the Clock of Nations is seen and appreciated by everyone again. Their efforts won’t just preserve a piece of our past, they also ensure this cherished symbol of our community’s unity and resilience remains visible and valued.”

From 1962: The veil is dropped on the Clock of Nations at Midtown Plaza.

Standing 28 feet tall, the clock has four faces and is encircled by 12 cylindrical capsules attached by spokes. When in use, the wheel of capsules rotates around the clock on the hour, and the capsule doors open to reveal internationally themed dioramas with puppets dancing to music.

The whimsical work figures into the childhood memories of countless people who grew up here in the 1960s and ’70s, when Midtown was in its heyday.

“Meet me by the Midtown clock” was the “tag end of hundreds of conversations each day,” the Democrat and Chronicle noted.

In early 2008, months before the plaza closed, ArtisanWorks made a pitch to exhibit and maintain the clock, but it went to the airport.

It was to remain there until 2012 and then move to its permanent home, Golisano Children’s Hospital.

But as early as 2009, hospital officials began questioning whether the clock would fit in with expansion plans.

Ultimately, they decided it wouldn’t. So, it stayed at the airport, beyond security checkpoints, where it could be seen only by ticketed passengers.

In 2017, with work underway on a major airport renovation, the clock was dismantled and put into storage there, where it remains.

Information about its condition and whether it might need repairs or restoration wasn’t immediately available.

However, it’s journey in and out of public view is not unprecedented for a significant Rochester artifact.

The Mercury statue, which was created in 1881 and now tops the Aqueduct Building, languished in storage from 1951 to 1974 after its home, the old City Hall Annex (originally the William S. Kimball Tobacco Factory), was torn down to make way for what is now Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial.

The Midtown Monorail, a holiday staple at Midtown Plaza beginning in 1968, was warehoused after its final run in 2007 and remained hidden until 2018, when the city agreed to donate two cars for display to The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush.

Cars also have been displayed at Roc Holiday Village and inside 260 E. Broad St., another Buckingham development and home to marketing agency Butler/Till.

