How iconic 'Austintatious' mural near UT Austin campus became work of a lifetime | Grumet

Kerry Awn knows they’ve said it before: “This will be the last time.”

But really, this time it has to be true. He’s 74. So is Tom Bauman, better known as tommy b. Rick Turner is 75. The trio who created the “Austintatious” mural in 1973 as University of Texas art students in their early 20s, rendering weird hippie Austin in bright colors on the north outer wall of the University Co-op, never expected they would continue repairing this community treasure well into their 70s.

“We didn't always realize it was a lifetime job,” Awn told me, breaking into a hearty laugh.

The artists are back this week — Awn from Alpine, Bauman from Driftwood and Turner from New York City — to repaint the central stretch of the iconic, fisheye-lens mural after a tagger scrawled 5-foot-tall letters across it last month.

From left, Tom Bauman, Kerry Awn and Rick Turner work Monday on restoring the “Austintatious” mural, which they originally painted as University of Texas art students in 1973, on the north wall of the University Co-op.

The three artists had already made plans to be here in April to repair their other mural at the 23rd Street pedestrian mall, “Tejas,” which was vandalized in January. (April seemed a nicer month to be outside painting.)

Both murals were covered in an anti-graffiti coating called VandlGuard. If someone spray-paints on top of that, a companion product called VandlClean can be applied to break down any paints sitting on top of the VandlGuard coating.

At least, that's the theory. Turner said the product worked pretty well in protecting the “Tejas” mural, though some touchups are needed. But the damage to the “Austintatious” mural, which is decades older and painted on a fussier stucco wall, was extensive, requiring repainting of large areas from its depictions of the Texas Capitol to the former Gethsemane Lutheran Church (home to the Texas Historical Commission). Much of the surreal, cloud-filled body of Stephen F. Austin must also be redone.

The artists, who last saw each other exactly a year ago for a party and official city proclamation celebrating the “Austintatious” mural’s 50th anniversary, picked up the conversation and their paintbrushes as if no time had passed.

Tom Bauman, better known as tommy b., helps restore the “Austintatious” mural he originally painted with Kerry Awn and Rick Turner about 51 years ago.

I nodded toward a freshly painted green spot where a small figure had been. “Who was that?” I asked.

Awn shrugged. “Some street guy from 30 years ago.” No one with the staying power to be included in the restoration.

Bauman, who earlier showed me his prized 2002 addition to the mural, an image of his son, Erick, as a 12-year-old Boy Scout on the Capitol steps, interjected: “We reserve the right to subtract as well.”

The mural started as a mirror of 1970s Austin counterculture, featuring figures such as musician Johnny Winter, comic book character Oat Willie and Roland DeNoie, the Salvation Sandwiches vendor who famously sparred with UT and city officials. The mural reflected a time when that stretch of the Drag “was the center of the universe,” Awn said, alongside a thriving artists’ market and the church basement where the People’s Community Clinic (previously the People’s Free Clinic) got its start.

But the mural was no time capsule. New figures were added with each restoration, including former Gov. Ann Richards and former U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan (peering out windows in the Capitol), actor Matthew McConaughey (naked with a bongo drum), cartoon character Hank Hill (on his riding mower), and the late American-Statesman humor columnist John Kelso (in his typical tropical print shirt).

The mural changes, Bauman said, “because Austin changes.”

At the outset, none of the artists expected the mural to last this long. They have lives and commitments elsewhere. They’re proud of this mural, but they can’t tend to it each time a vandal strikes.

Tom Bauman, Kerry Awn and Rick Turner work on their “Austintatious” mural after a tagger scrawled 5-foot-tall letters across it last month.

If this is a cherished Austin landmark — and there’s no doubt it is — then it needs greater community ownership. Kelli Hanks, director of operations for the University Co-Op (which owns the wall and provides the paint for restorations), told me she’s brainstorming possible partnerships for UT art students or someone else to make any future repairs when needed.

Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Mike Woolf launched a stunning interactive website last year (23rdstreetmural.com) to preserve some of the stories of characters in the mural. But there are more stories to tell, and sponsors are needed to underwrite that work.

“These three guys are part of the reason (Austin) was cool in the first place,” Woolf told me Monday afternoon, as we watched Awn, Bauman and Turner bring the mural back to life, one brushstroke at a time.

Though Turner lives the farthest away, he returns to Austin about once a year. He can tell the speed of change is accelerating. But when he visits, he stays on his sister’s 2.5-acre tract near Mueller in an Airstream trailer among a few older cottages that can accommodate all kinds of guests.

Turner smiled. “It’s very much like old hippie Austin,” he said.

