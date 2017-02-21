Iceland's President said he would ban pineapple on pizza if he could

Pineapple on pizza: you love it, or you hate it so much you use your power as president of a small country to make it literally illegal.

In what's being called a "political bombshell" by Iceland Magazine, President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson said he would ban pineapple as a topping on pizzas— if he were allowed to pass laws on his own.

The incendiary comments were in response to questions from students about where he stood on the concept of pineapple as a topping while visiting a local high school.

Word of his controversial opinion quickly spread across the internet, where it began trending on Twitter. With a debate as contentious as this one, everybody had to get a word in.

not only does iceland use entirely renewable energy but their president is also a WOKE BAE pic.twitter.com/EkGbjmwHL1 — eva (@myIoveiscooI) February 21, 2017

Emotions flared.

you can all stay in Iceland as well so us pineapple on pizza lovers can live in peace and tastiness pic.twitter.com/UOZ3g5shNp — Luke Brooks (@luke_brooks) February 21, 2017

Brands are even taking to Twitter to make their stance on the issue known.

No ban here 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vmSJw5F1ew — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) February 21, 2017

Long after the last pineapple is thrown into the Icelandic sea, DiGiorno Pizza's Last Stand will be remembered: "No ban here 🙃 ."