Iceland volcano erupts: See images of flowing lava, smoke from fourth eruption in three months

Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a volcano erupted for the fourth time in three months.

The eruption opened a fissure almost 2 miles long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula, according to Iceland's Meteorological Office, which had been warning for weeks about the eruption due to magma accumulating underground.

Volcanic eruptions had slowed significantly, but the eruption has not yet ended, according to an update issued Sunday by Iceland's Meteorological Office. Lava continues to flow from the fissure, and a lava front extends to the west and the south, now about 820 feet from Suðurstrandarvegur – the main road on the southern coast of the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The lava has moved at an average speed of about 39 feet per hour, and it could take an additional 20 hours to reach the main road at that speed, the meteorological office said.

The volcano erupted a few miles northeast of the coastal town Grindavik, about 30 miles southwest of Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik. Grindavik was previously evacuated in November when a series of earthquakes from the Svartsengi volcanic system opened large cracks north of town.

No flights have been reported to be disrupted by the eruption at Kaflavik, Iceland's main airport, or at other regional airports.

No deaths have been confirmed from the four eruptions, but the Associated Press reported one worker has been declared missing after reportedly falling into a volcanic fissure.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon evacuated, temporarily closed after eruption

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa when the eruption began. Blue Lagoon, one of the top tourist destinations in the country, posted on its website Sunday that it was evacuated and has temporarily closed all operational units. It will remain closed through at least Tuesday, March 19.

"Despite these recent events, all our facilities remain in good condition and are surrounded by protective barriers designed to safeguard Blue Lagoon's vital infrastructure against potential lava flows," according to a statement on Blue Lagoon's website.

Molten lava is seen overflowing the road leading to the famous tourist destination "Blue Lagoon" near Grindavik, western Iceland on February 8, 2024.

Images show smoke, lava flowing from the volcanic eruption in Iceland

This handout picture released by the Icelandic Coast Guard on March 16, 2024 shows billowing smoke and flowing lava pouring out of a new fissure, during a surveilance flight above a new volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland. A volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, the third to hit the area since December, authorities said.

Plumes of smoke rise from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The lava flow that crossed Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland, Sunday March 17, 2024, a day after the volcanic eruption. A volcanic system on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the country’s southwest erupted late Saturday for the fourth time in three months.

An emergency vehicle is stationed on a road leading to volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Spectators watch plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóri-Skógfell, Iceland, Saturday, March 16, 2024.

People gather to watch as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said.

People gather to watch as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said.

The sky is coloured orange as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said.

Contributing: Associated Press.

