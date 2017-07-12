Iceberg four times the size of London breaks off from Antarctica ice shelf

A trillion-tonne iceberg - one of the largest on record - has broken away from an ice shelf in Antarctica.

Researchers have been monitoring a huge crack in the Larsen C Ice Shelf, which had left a vast iceberg more than four times the size of London or a quarter the size of Wales "hanging by a thread".

Scientists announced on Wednesday that the rift had finally completed its path through the ice, causing the 2,200 square mile (5,800 square kilometre) iceberg to snap off.

A massive section of Larsen-C ice shelf calving off the glacier in a satellite image released by the European Space Agency

The calving of the iceberg reduces the size of the Larsen C Ice Shelf by around 12 per cent and will change the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula forever, the team from the Swansea University-led Midas project said.

The iceberg, which is now likely to be named A68, broke away at some time between Monday and Wednesday.

The final breakthrough was detected in data from Nasa's Aqua MODIS satellite instrument.

Professor Adrian Luckman, of Swansea University, said: "We have been anticipating this event for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometres of ice.

An image from NASA shows the Antarctic Peninsula's rift in the Larsen C ice shelf

"We will continue to monitor both the impact of this calving event on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and the fate of this huge iceberg.

"The iceberg is one of the largest recorded and its future progress is difficult to predict. It may remain in one piece but is more likely to break into fragments.

From 6 July to 12 July, #Sentinel1 caught the final days and eventual full break-off of the berg. #LarsenCpic.twitter.com/2kVVjx4Syk — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) 12 July 2017

"Some of the ice may remain in the area for decades, while parts of the iceberg may drift north into warmer waters."

Although the iceberg weighs a trillion tonnes, it was already floating before it calved away so will have no immediate impact on sea level.

While the researchers said the calving was a "natural event", it put the ice shelf in a vulnerable position.

A huge crack had left the Larsen C Ice Shelf 'hanging by a thread', scientists said