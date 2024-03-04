Ice Wine Festival brings visitors to area

Mar. 4—This year's Ice Wine Festival kicked off over the weekend, giving a pick-me-up to area wineries, hotels and restaurants at the tail end of winter.

The 21st edition of the event is scheduled to last the entire month of March, drawing people from near and far to experience the ice wine treats at area wineries.The wineries were packed on Saturday afternoon. Shuttle buses from area hotels, the lodge and other venues waited for passengers at the different wineries.

Hank Sigel, a winemaker at Debonne Vineyard, was working the bar at Red Eagle Distillery. He said the festival is very important for the industry after a long winer where fewer customers become the norm.

Sigel said the Black Door Tavern offered a tasting of some of the great Niagara ice wines on Friday evening. He said it amazing that the internationally known ice wines aren't that different from those created in northeastern Ohio.

Temperatures in the low teens are required for the harvesting the grapes to produce ice wine. Sigel said area growers had almost a full week of cold temperatures to make the harvest.

Mike Koller, head wine-maker at Debonne Vineyards, said the attendance Saturday seemed to be one of the best in years. He said the timing of the harvest allowed Debonne Vineyard to bottle wine made from this year's grapes.

Lisa Jackson, a server at Debonne Vineyard, said the traffic through the winery had been steady all day on Saturday. She said the vineyard is featuring a "Sparkle Frostbite" ice wine cocktail.

The wineries participating directly in the festival include Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery and Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery and Restaurant, Laurello Vineyard, CASK Three Oh Seven, South River Vineyard and Red Eagle Distillery. The event will take place throughout the month of March.