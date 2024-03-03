ICE director talks NYC migrant crisis

NEW YORK (PIX 11) – Mayor Eric Adams recently called for changes to sanctuary city laws. He says the polices are “a detriment to public safety.”

The mayor says it should be easier to deport migrants who are accused of committing crimes, and he wants better communication between the city and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE NY Regional Field Director Ken Genalo joined PIX on Politics to discuss the issue.

