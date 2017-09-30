ICE Arrests Nearly 500 Immigrants

During a 4-day operation, immigration officials arrested nearly 500 people for alleged violations, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday.

The operation, called “Safe City,” was primarily conducted in sanctuary cities, which are areas that help to shelter undocumented immigrants and protect them from deportation. The nationwide sweep occurred in locations across the country, including Baltimore, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, areas of Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. Cook County in Illinois and Santa Clara County, Calif., were also raided. The most arrests occurred in Philadelphia (107), followed by Los Angeles (101).

“Sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor detainers or allow us access to jails and prisons are shielding criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and creating a magnet for illegal immigration,” ICE Acting Director Tom Homan, said in a statement. “As a result, ICE is forced to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests in these communities.”

Sanctuary cities, counties, and states have policies in place that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney at Public Counsel, which advocates for immigrants, spoke out against the most recent raid.

“It’s clearly a political move that is not actually geared toward public safety,” Inlender told the Los Angeles Times.

During his campaign, President Donald Trump said he plans to block funding for these cities.

"We will end the sanctuary cities that have resulted in so many needless deaths. Cities that refuse to cooperate with federal authorities will not receive taxpayer dollars, and we will work with Congress to pass legislation to protect those jurisdictions that do assist federal authorities,” Trump said in August 2016.

