Ice Age mammoth dig site near Tri-Cities needs volunteers. Group tours offered

The Coyote Canyon mammoth dig site near the Tri-Cities is looking for volunteers and also is scheduling group tours.

The remains of a Columbian mammoth likely killed in an Ice Age flood 17,000 years ago rests on a hillside outside Kennewick.

As its bones are unearthed, MCBONES Research Center Foundation is learning about the environment in which it lived through paleontology, geology, biology, botany and other natural sciences, as well as Eastern Washington’s Ice Age history.

Findings are being shared with the public.

Tour the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site where the bones of a mammoth that lived about 17,000 years ago are being unearthed.

Volunteer positions are open to adults and high school students, if accompanied by an adult. Volunteers are trained at the site.

The most urgent volunteer needs are for a dig house manager and for sales of merchandise.

If you are interested in learning more about those or other volunteer opportunities, contact Gary Kleinknecht at gary.kleinknecht@charter.net or 509-438-9417.

Groups interested in a tour of 10 to 30 can schedule anytime a volunteer is available to lead a two-hour tour.

Cost is $10, with children 10 and under free. Money raised is used for equipment, laboratory costs, maintenance and other expenses at the site.

To request a tour go to mcbones.org and click on menu and then find the Private Group Tour Request Form. Contact Kleinknecht with questions.