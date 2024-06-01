ICCSD seeks to fill school board seat left vacant by VP J.P. Claussen's resignation

A general view of the Iowa City Community School District Building as seen on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

A seat is open for the governing body of one of the state's largest districts.

The Iowa City Community School District closed the application window for Vice President J.P. Claussen's vacant seat on Friday, May 31.

The board will appoint a new member during its June 11 meeting.

Here is what you should know about the opening:

More: What area statehouse candidates had to say about state, local priorities and why they're running

Who is leaving the School Board?

Claussen is resigning from the school board more than a year before his term expires in 2025.

He has accepted a teaching position within the district and can no longer serve on the board. Claussen was first elected in 2017 and has served for almost seven years.

Claussen provided instruction in core academic areas from 2004 to 2014, collaborating with general education teachers at West High School. Claussen worked in the University of Iowa Health Care system from 2014 to 2022. He is currently a special education teacher in Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Iowa City Community School District board member J.P. Claussen listens during a meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the district's Educational Services Center (ESC) at 1725 North Dodge Street in Iowa City, Iowa.

More: Meet the candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors

When will the vacancy be filled?

The school board will appoint Clausen's replacement.

Iowa law requires the board to appoint a new member within 30 days of the board secretary becoming aware of the vacancy.

If the board fails to select a new member, the secretary must call for a special election within three days, according to Section 279.6 of the Iowa Code.

More: University of Iowa's top earners: From coaches to doctors, who's making the big bucks?

What comes next?

A special meeting for candidate comments and review of the appointment process will be held on Monday, June 3. That session will serve as a platform to evaluate the school board candidates and to ensure transparency throughout the process.

Another special meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 11, during the board's regular meeting to appoint a new school board member.

The June 11 meeting will also be Claussen’s last as Vice President of the board.

The board's June 25 meeting will be the first official board meeting for the new board member.

Jessica Rish is an entertainment, dining and business reporter for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. She can be reached at JRish@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rishjessica_

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Find out how Iowa City CSD plans to fill a vacant school board seat