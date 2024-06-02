Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 36-year-old

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 36-year-old

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to locate 36-year-old Shawna Richard.

She was last seen on Saturday, June 1, around noon, at her family’s home in 6800 block of Fremin Road.

Authorities describe Richard as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last spotted wearing white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts is urged to contact IPSO at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

