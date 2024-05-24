New Iberia mother’s worst fear comes true on day that celebrates her

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A woman’s worst fear came true on a day to celebrate her: Mother’s Day. Her son’s gift to her now sits in his memorial. This New Iberia mother is speaking out after her oldest child was murdered. One of the suspects is still on the run.

Daiquan Branch, 21, was shot and killed at a home on Jordan Street in front of his four-year-old daughter. While New Iberia police have arrested one man for accessory after the fact to second degree murder, the man facing second degree murder has yet to be captured.

Jordan Street is now quiet, though every person who drives down the road will see a memorial for Daiquan Branch.

“The bear that’s here, that’s actually the bear he bought me for Mother’s Day,” his mother, Veronica Branch, said.

It now rests in the same place where Branch was killed.

“It’s the last place where he took his last breath,” she added.

Even with the stains of her son’s blood, Veronica comes to the spot every day.

“I wake up with the expectations that I’m going to wake up from a dream and everything will be different,” the mother told News 10.

Every morning, however, she realizes this is her new reality.

“So many lives have changed since Mother’s Day. Not just my life and my family’s life, but everybody that is involved in my son’s murder,” she said.

Devin Patterson, 24, is now sitting in the Iberia Parish jail, charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder. New Iberia police are still searching for a second suspect, 23-year-old Edward King Jr., wanted for second degree murder.

“It’s upsetting. It makes me angry. It’s heartbreaking. It’s scary. It’s scary because it lets you know the mindset of that person. Nothing matters,” the heartbroken mother said. “Because this is a murder. This is not somebody stealing a piece of candy out of the candy store. My son is dead.”

Her main concern is now two-fold: making sure her son’s four-year-old daughter will be okay and getting justice. That’s something she says she wants done the right way.

“Anytime somebody goes to prison, everybody suffers. I just want him, them, to be held accountable, and I want them to serve the time that’s given by the decision of the twelve and the judge,” she added.

Devin Patterson, the suspect in custody, charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder, is being held in the Iberia Parish jail on a $35,000 bond. Anyone who knows where Edward King Jr. is is urged to contact new Iberia police.

