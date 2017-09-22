Ian Somerhalder Says He Secretly Threw Out Wife Nikki Reed’s Birth Control Pills

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, who had their first child, Bodhi Soleil, in July, recently revealed the disturbing way in which they decided to start a family.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, who had their first child, Bodhi Soleil, in July, recently revealed the disturbing way in which they decided to start a family.

The couple was on the most recent episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy” podcast when the host asked the couple when they knew they were ready to have children.

In response, the “Twilight” actress said: “When [Somerhalder] threw out all my birth control pills.”

Somerhalder said that while they were on vacation in Barcelona, Spain, he went into Reed’s purse without her knowledge and took out her birth control pills after the couple had discussed having kids at dinner with friends. “The Vampire Diaries” actor explained:

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control. By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of sangria.”

Somerhalder said there is a video on his phone of the moment recorded by a friend. Reed is apparently also featured in the video “freaking out” that her pills are gone.

The couple laughed throughout the retelling of the incident, with Somerhalder eventually admitting: “Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].”

Some people on Twitter were horrified by the story: