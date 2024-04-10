Ian Paisley: DUP is last line of defence for the union

Ian Paisley said the DUP would have a "united manifesto" for the upcoming general election [PA Media]

The Democratic Unonist Party (DUP) is "the last line of defence for the union", Ian Paisley has said.

He said it was the only unionist party that could win a sizeable number of seats in the next general election.

The North Antrim MP insisted that despite recent upheaval, the party would have a "united manifesto".

Mr Paisley was among DUP members who voted against the deal the party did with the UK government in February to return to Stormont.

He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster Programme he was a "DUP man and will knock doors on the basis of that".

In February, the party agreed to a deal called Safeguarding the Union, which laid out new measures aimed at simplifying domestic imports and encouraging trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The DUP had quit the Stormont executive in 2022, demanding changes to the post-Brexit Irish Sea border, arguing it was damaging Northern Ireland's place in the union.

The deal was reached and initially sold by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, but he resigned in March after being charged with rape and other historical sexual offences.

He has said he will strenuously contest the allegations.

Mr Paisley (right) told Good Morning Ulster that Gavin Robinson would make a tremendous leader [BBC]

Mr Paisley said new interim DUP leader Gavin Robinson had his "100% support".

"He will make a tremendous leader and steady the ship," he said.

'Degree of spin'

He refused to say whether Sir Jeffrey had oversold the Safeguarding the Union deal, but said: "I think Gavin Robinson has created significant space for the party to tell the story properly, to allow those of us who felt there was a degree of spin, that we're back to a solid base of truth."

He said the deal was "not a finished destination" and that there was more to come.

Mr Paisley, who is running in the next general election to retain his North Antrim seat, said his party would have a united manifesto on the issue.

"My party is last line of defence for the union, no other unionist party coming behind is going to save the union, no other unionist party can win seats at Westminster," he said.

He said other unionist parties running in some constituencies could split the vote and allow Sinn Féin or Alliance to take the seat.

"It's not about us to determine what pacts look like, the electorate determine it," Mr Paisley said.