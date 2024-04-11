IAEA's Grossi says Zaporizhzhia attacks risk shift in Ukraine war

VIENNA (Reuters) - Drone attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine are "a consequential juncture" in the war in Ukraine and must stop, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday.

"The most recent attacks ... have shifted us into an acutely consequential juncture in this war," Grossi said in a statement to an emergency Board meeting called by Russia and Ukraine, adding that he wanted "to ensure these reckless attacks do not mark the beginning of a new and gravely dangerous front".

