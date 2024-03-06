IAEA head Grossi meets Putin over Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev (C) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi at the Putin's residence, Bocharov Ruchei in Sochi. -/Kremlin/dpa

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the security situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The two also discussed "other non-proliferation global challenges" at the meeting in Sochi on the Black Sea, Grossi said on Wednesday on the online platform X, the former Twitter.

Grossi spoke of an "important exchange with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi."

Russia is seen as a state that could exert diplomatic influence on Iran and its growing nuclear programme. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Putin emphasized Russia's intention to cooperate with the IAEA.

Neither Grossi nor the Kremlin commented on further details of the meeting.

Grossi had previously said that he wanted to address safety concerns in connection with a possible restart of the currently decommissioned reactors in Zaporizhzhya.

Grossi also referred to the inadequate emergency power supply for the nuclear power plant's cooling systems.

The IAEA chief said earlier this week that the Zaporizhzhya plant, Europe's largest nuclear plant, is currently supplied with only a single power line for cooling nuclear material.

In Grossi's view, the power plant's situation must also be considered extremely precarious due to its proximity to the front and the ongoing fighting nearby.

