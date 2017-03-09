Hyundai Sonata Receives Host of Updates

Admittedly, this Hyundai Sonata seems to be a significant improvement. Not only does it look better, the cars dynamics are also promising as the eight-speed transmission pairs up nicely to make for optimal fuel economy. Unveiled today in Korea, it stays mostly true to the renderings wed seen previously, making journos and consumers equally satisfied.

Styling is all a bit more chiseled for the next generation. In an era where many cars are getting "softer", Hyundai has turned away from the fad in efforts of developing the Sonata from an econo-box to a respectable choice for buyers. A bold front fascia displays itself with a redesigned hood and headlight design, complimenting the cars "cascading" grill. The same trend continues from front to rear, promising an equally handsome profile.

The Sonatas interior receives a going-over as well. Nifty features include wireless smartphone charging and an 8-inch display with navigation, showing Hyundais more adult side. The brands latest Blue Link infotainment system is a nice bit of kit, allowing for easy accessibility to the Sonatas features. Driver aids include an active safety suite that provide drivers with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive headlights. All of these culminate to show that the automaker is beginning to shy away from its budget roots, giving us quality products at a still considerably low price.

Powertrain options were also released for the global market. Outside of the U.S., the Sonata will be treated to a 1.7L turbo diesel option that we arent likely to see here. A 2.0L I4 will be the standard lump with a 1.6L turbo being optional as an alternative eco-conscious choice. There will be a two-liter turbo that makes 240 HP as well, promising plenty of giddy-up to match exclusively with the eight speed automatic.

We dont know when well get the newest Sonata in America, but Hyundai plans to release it abroad sometime around the middle of the year.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com