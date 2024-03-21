Of all electric cars, it strikes me that the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the first to have been developed from the outset as a pure driver’s car.

There are electric sports saloons, 2000bhp hypercars and, in the form of the Abarth 500e, even a superficial hot hatch. All are impressive in their ways but the N is different. This the best electric driver’s car yet made.

Hyundai’s N performance division is on good form, of course. Its i30 and i20 hot hatchbacks are the best in their classes, even though those classes are slimmer than they once were.

It has recruited well from the outset too, including in 2019 Tyrone Johnson, one of the men behind the most recent Ford Focus RS, which is what, if anything, the Ioniq 5 N feels closest to – although there’s more complexity to it than that.

Read on to find out how in both subjective and objective performance terms, Hyundai has created the world's most fun EV.

