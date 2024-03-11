Hyundai installs anti-theft software at pop-up event

AUSTIN, Texas - Hyundai technicians have been hard at work this weekend updating cars' anti-theft software during their pop-up anti-theft software update event at Burger Sports Complex.

"285 customers on Friday. We did 357 yesterday. And here at kind of midday on Sunday, we're already well past 120," said Dave Vandelinde, vice president of Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai drivers will be leaving the event with updated software, a steering wheel lock and peace of mind.

"I feel a little bit safer in knowing that that's taken care of, that I'm not vulnerable to that. That I'm not a target anymore," said Sanae, a Hyundai owner.

Austin police previously reported an increase in car break-ins in the city.

APD hopes with this partnership that number will go down.

"In 2023, the per amounted to about a 35 percent increase in Kia and Hyundai. That's for our community," said APD Sgt. Christian Maynes.

Hyundai says the software they are installing will make it harder for criminals to break into your car.

"The software update that we're installing specifically addresses the type of theft that's been popularized on social media. So, it installs an immobilizer type solution that the customer can activate and deactivate with their keyfob so that if anybody breaks into the vehicle, the alarm will sound, but also the car won't start," said Vandelinde.

For those who couldn’t make it to the pop-up event this weekend, Hyundai says drivers can make an appointment at a local Hyundai dealership and get the software update free of charge.

Austin police also recommend car owners stop by one of their substations to pick up a free steering wheel lock.