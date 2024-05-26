Hyundai to give out free steering wheel locks in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said Hyundai will be giving out steering wheel locks to drivers on Tuesday.

This comes at a time when car thefts are again on the rise in the county. According to data Chief Peter Newsham shared with the Board of Supervisors, motor vehicle thefts increased from 575 to 892 from 2022 to 2023 — a 55% increase.

Steering wheel locks are one way police are hoping to curb the problem.

Anyone who owns or leases a Hyundai vehicle without push-button ignitions can pick up a free steering wheel lock between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 28.

PWCPD said the locks will be available at its Eastern, Central and Western District Stations.

Drivers should bring their registration, reflecting proof of ownership and residency in the county, when they head to the station.

Station locations:

Eastern District Station: 15948 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge, Va.

Western District Station: 8900 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas, Va.

Central District Station: 5036 Davis Ford Rd., Woodbridge, Va.

