Hyslop reelected to District 2 Commissioner seat

Jun. 18—Muskogee County District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop defeated challenger Hayden Wright to retain his seat on Tuesday.

Since there are no other candidates on the ballot in any party, Hyslop is re-elected to a second term.

The Webbers Falls resident, who left his job with Eastern Oklahoma Circuit Engineering District No. 2 to campaign for the county commissioner position in 2020, unofficially received 638 votes (65.84%) while Wright garnered 331 votes (34.16%).

Hyslop won the 2020 election, defeating Stephen Wright, Hayden's father, who held the seat for 12 years.