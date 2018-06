Virgin’s Hyperloop One is the only company who has a legitimate test facility and a physical Hyperloop that could someday in the near future transport people from places like New York City to Los Angeles in four in a half hours. They’ve not only taken Elon Musk’s concept and made it a reality, but they have improved it tremendously. Fox News gets the exclusive with company engineers and directors explaining their latest updates to a near complete Hyperloop pod and track.