‘HYPE Hounds’ hit the streets of Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia is turning to dogs to help people get excited about the city.

The Emporia Main Street HYPE Team offers an extension to their program called HYPE Hounds. Just like the original HYPE Team, the goal is to get involved with the community and showcase events. The only difference is the addition of dogs.

27 News got to hang out with some of the new candidates Monday. Jessica Buchholz, organizer and dog owner, says Emporia is a pet friendly area.

“We know people love their furry friends,” Buchholz said. “So we thought, ‘how much fun would it be to get a group of dogs to help rep downtown Emporia?'”

Buchholz had her dog, Hank, who is the first member of the team. Hank is currently the only member of the team, but he is looking for more furry friends to join him.

HYPE Hounds accepts applications until April 19. Dog owners of candidates also spoke with 27 News today discussing how this program would have a positive effect on the community. You can learn more about the HYPE Team by clicking here.

