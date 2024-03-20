Hyena tries to nibble on 'dead' hippo only to find out it is very much alive

SWNS

A hyena got a fright when it tried to nibble on a 'dead' hippo - only to find out it was very much alive. A video shows the hyena skulking up to the huge hippo thinking it was a carcass, only to flee when the massive beast leaps up. Ismail Chalamila, 32, a safari guide, was on a tour in Ngorongoro Nature Reserve in Tanzania with five Europeans when he captured the moment on camera. Ismail regularly sees the same hippo on his tours and says he has seen the same hippo do this at least three times before.