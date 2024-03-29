Hydrogen-powered passenger train sets Guinness World Record at Pueblo test track

Stadler, a Swiss company with U.S. headquarters in Salt Lake City, recently achieved a Guinness World Record-setting feat on a Pueblo test track.

At the Transportation Technology Center, 55500 DOT Rd., Stadler's hydrogen-powered FLIRT H2 passenger train traveled 1,741.7 miles on a single tank filling. The record-setting train began traveling on March 20 before concluding an over 46-hour journey on March 22 at 5:23 p.m.

TTC is owned by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration and is instrumental in rail equipment and infrastructure development, research and testing. ENSCO, Inc., an international technology enterprise, has managed Pueblo test track operations since 2022.

Stadler's hydrogen-powered FLIRT H2 passenger train set a Guinness World Record at Pueblo's Transportation Technology Center on March 22, 2024

"Stadler is consistently focusing on the future of rail transportation with alternative drive systems by continuously developing innovative technologies," Stadler U.S. Inc. CEO Martin Ritter said in a news release. "By using hydrogen as a clean energy source, we are actively contributing to environmental protection and shaping the sustainable and zero emission travel of tomorrow."

When it goes into service at the end of 2024, the FLIRT H2 will be the first hydrogen-powered passenger train in the U.S. The inaugural FLIRT H2 vehicle will travel along the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority's 9-mile route between the city of San Bernardino and the University of Redlands in California.

The FLIRT H2 vehicle being developed for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority consists of two passenger cars separated by a "Hydrogen Power Pack." The vehicle has a seated capacity of 108 and additional room for standing passengers. It has a maximum speed of 79 miles per hour, according to Stadler U.S. Inc.

After being towed via locomotive from Salt Lake City to Pueblo, the FLIRT H2 vehicle used to set the world record stayed at TTC for approximately six months. Infrastructure to fuel the vehicle was developed on site. Endurance and safety tests also were conducted on the test track during the multiple month endeavor.

To complete a 46-hour journey between March 20 to March 22, ENSCO and Stadler engineers drove the hydrogen-powered vehicle in alternating shifts. The more than 1,740 mile distance they covered without recharging or refueling is not far from the distance covered on a car ride from Pueblo to Trenton, New Jersey, according to Google Maps.

"There's not a lot of (hydrogen) fueling stations, but with a 1,700-mile range you don't need a lot of those stations," ENSCO director of modernization and integration Ruben Peña told the Chieftain. "It's very exciting to work on a new and upcoming technology."

