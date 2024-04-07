Hyatt's new Vivid brand opened its first all-inclusive, adults-only hotel — see inside the Cancún resort

Hyatt's new Hyatt Vivid brand launched its first all-inclusive, adult-only resort in Cancún, Mexico, on April 1 amid rising demand for these relaxing and convenient vacation options. Hyatt Vivid

Hyatt's new adult-only Vivid brand opened its first location in Cancún, Mexico.

Take a look at the all-inclusive resort with 400 suites starting at $194 per person per day.

Hospitality giants are rapidly expanding their all-inclusive portfolio amid rising demand.

Do you know what Cancún, Mexico, really needs? Another all-inclusive resort, according to Hyatt and its new brand, Hyatt Vivid.

All-inclusive resorts are having a moment in the spotlight. These properties were one of Hilton's "catalysts for growth" last year, the company said in February. According to its recent trends report, group reservations at its all-inclusive destinations grew "by double digits" in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same time the year prior.

In response to this surging demand, hotel giants have been scrambling to expand their all-inclusive portfolios.

For competitor Hyatt, this means launching a new brand.

On April 1, the hotel giant opened the doors to its first-ever Hyatt Vivid property in Cancún, replete with 400 suites, all-inclusive amenities, and (maybe most importantly) no kids.

Like Hilton, Hyatt has noticed travelers’ growing interest in bottomless drinks and stress-free poolside lounging.

Hyatt has 11 all-inclusive brands including Vivid. A rendering shows the new hotel's swim-up pool bar. Hyatt Vivid

In late February, Hyatt reported an 11% growth in bookings for Apple Leisure Group's all-inclusive resorts in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same time last year. Hyatt acquired Apple Leisure Group and its properties — which include the popular Secrets resorts chain — in late 2021.

With all this buzz, it's no wonder the hotel giant has grown its all-inclusive collection to 10 brands, including the new Hyatt Vivid.

The company already has a stronghold in the Cancún market.

The new hotel is located in a gated community about 15 minutes from the airport. Hyatt Vivid

Adult-only Hyatt Zilara and family-friendly Hyatt Ziva are both less than a 20-minute drive from the new Hyatt Vivid Grand Island property. All three are all-inclusive.

But Vivid is different. Sure, it's also adult-only, but according to the company, it's also designed for travelers new to all-inclusive vacationing "who prefer a casual atmosphere."

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island’s high-rise is lined with 400 suites starting at almost $194 per person, per day.

The least expensive junior suite with views of the golf course, shown in a rendering, can sleep up to three guests. Hyatt Vivid

Compared to nearby Zilara, the new property is a more affordable option.

For an early September weekday stay, the standard nightly rate for two people at Vivid would be almost $390. The same night at Zilara would be $250 more expensive.

All of Vivid’s accommodations — which range from 570 to 3,670-square-feet — have amenities like dual vanities and furnished balconies with water or golf course views.

The Vantage Club Master Suite with views of the bay, shown in a rendering, starts at more than $415 per person per night. Hyatt Vivid

Inside every suite, guests are supplied the most important ration all-inclusive resorts have to offer: beer, courtesy of the stocked mini-bars. (Water and sodas are included as well).

Looking for something more plush?

The higher-end "Vantage Club" suites flex pillow menus, bathtubs, espresso machines, and access to a private lounge — starting at more than $966 per person per night for the largest suite.

Let's be honest with ourselves: Many all-inclusive resort fans love the all-inclusive drinks.

The property offers pottery, Spanish, and mixology classes, pickleball, and access to a private beach club shown in a rendering. Hyatt Vivid

At Hyatt Vivid, guests can sign up for mezcal tastings or booze it up at the property's six watering holes, including a swim-up bar in the rooftop pool.

When it's time to sober up, they can munch on ceviche by the two other pools, sweat it out in an underwater cycling class, or take a 10-minute bus to Ennea Beach Club. The club is exclusive to guests at Vivid and Hyatt's upcoming Dream Grand Island property.

Guests searching for something more wholesome can instead sign up for one of the on-site pottery or painting classes.

When in Mexico, eat Mexican food — good thing the new property has Italian, French, Mediterranean, and Japanese restaurants.

The Galeria International Café, shown in a rendering, is the property's primary buffet. Hyatt Vivid

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island flexes 11 dining options (including a Mexican restaurant and food truck).

But when it comes to dining, the "all" in "all-inclusive" is a bit relaxed: The Italian, Mexican, and French restaurants are á la carte.

The new resort's unique programming — designed to encourage socialization, according to Hyatt — could win some guests over.

Hyatt has more than 1,300 hotels, including all-inclusive resorts. Hyatt Vivid

But the new brand is about to face some tough competition from equally popular competitors.

In response to rising demand, Marriott now has 18 all-inclusive properties in the works — including a second Ritz-Carlton one — in the Caribbean and Latin America, which would add to its collection of 30 in the region, the company announced in late February.

