Hyatt and Cici Brown donation helps move SMA outpatient center in DeLand forward

Thanks to the recent donation by Daytona Beach philanthropists Hyatt and Cici Brown, more than half the funds necessary to complete construction of the new SMA West Volusia Outpatient Center in DeLand have been secured.

The Browns are contributing $500,000 toward the facility which will not only consolidate SMA services already being provided throughout the west side of the county, but expand it to include primary care offices and a pharmacy.

The University of Florida will also have an office on site, building on the partnership UF and SMA have already forged in the field of behavioral health research.

"The Foundation is immensely grateful for the donation from Hyatt and Cici Brown and others,” Brooks Casey, board chair of the SMA Healthcare Foundation, said in a press release. “Our community will benefit immensely through their support and the enhancement of services to individuals in need.”

A donor wall has been designated for the first-floor lobby of the new facility, highlighting and recognizing all financial gifts to the project over $25,000.

