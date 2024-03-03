Hyannis woman, 37, sentenced in fentanyl conspiracy case. Here's what to know.

A Hyannis woman was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday in connection with a fentanyl distribution conspiracy operating across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy said in a written statement.

Rebecca Bartholomew, 37, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release during a hearing in federal court in Boston.

Bartholomew pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. Bartholomew was one of 10 people indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2022 in connection with the conspiracy.

An investigation began in March 2021 into a drug trafficking operation in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara. Bartholomew was identified as a distributor.

Between April and June 2022, Bartholomew redistributed fentanyl she had obtained from Ortiz-Alcantara and allegedly other members of the drug trafficking organization, according to the release. During a traffic stop in April 2022, Bartholomew had approximately 90 grams of fentanyl in her possession.

Bartholomew is the fourth defendant to be sentenced in the case. Ortiz-Alcantara pleaded guilty in December 2023 and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.

Assistance in the case was provided by the Massachusetts State Police; Homeland Security Investigations; Bristol County Sheriff’s Office; and Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro, Scituate, Yarmouth, Providence, Rhode Island, and West Warwick, Rhode Island, police departments.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod woman sentenced in Mass. fentanyl distribution conspiracy