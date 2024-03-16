Hyannis police have charged a local man with assault to murder in Winter Street shooting

HYANNIS — A 26-year-old Hyannis man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on assault to murder and other charges in connection with the shooting of a man at a Winter Street home Friday night, police said.

Police did not release the names of either the suspect or the man who had been shot. The men knew each other, police said.

Police said the victim had been shot several times. The man was initially taken by Hyannis Fire Department rescue personnel to Cape Cod Hospital. He was treated and then later transferred to a Boston medical facility. Police on Saturday said he was in stable condition.

Barnstable police and members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team went to locations on Locust and Winter streets after a 911 call reported a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police statement released Saturday morning.

The call came in about 6:20 p.m. from a woman on Winter Street who said the wounded man had stumbled to her home, according to Barnstable Police press release.

After the shooting, the suspect was taken into custody by Plymouth Police Department and returned to Barnstable. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon: gun, assault to murder, assault and battery, and several other gun-related charges. He was held on $100,000 cash bail in the Barnstable Police Department lockup and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at Barnstable District Court.

Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn declined to provide names in the case, citing Massachusetts law.

Section 97D requires police to not make public all reports of abuse perpetrated by family or household members and reports of rape and sexual assault or attempts to commit such offenses.

