Hy-Ho celebrates prominent women in Lima

Mar. 9—LIMA — On Saturday, in honor of Women's Month, one local organization recognized several women in the community for their work to improve life in Lima.

The Hy-Ho Club held its 5th annual luncheon Saturday afternoon. Among the honorees were, Elisa Bradley, Julianne Burk, Tesha Banks, Peggy Ehora, Denise James, Teresa Heath, Meagan Horton, Paige Wagner and Yvonne Jones.

"The event is hidden figures in Lima," club co-chair Linda Washington said. "This is Women's History Month and we are celebrating. These are women who tell our stories. They are women who support the community. They are from different backgrounds and they have different innovative ideas. Each woman has done so much to support the community."

Washington also said each woman has shown their support of the community through nutrition, exercise, mental health and supporting other women. To select the honorees, the club members take nominations.

"A lot of people in our club know a lot of people in the community," Washington said. "We take nominations from club members and the committee. We have criteria: their service to the community and what they do. We read their bio and see if it fits."

Hundreds of men and women gathered to support the organization and those community members who were honored. In addition to honoring others, the organization also provides scholarships to minority high school seniors.

"It is a delight to be here today to honor the exemplary service that so many women in our community display," Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith said. "It's also an honor to say that I've had the opportunity to get to know and work alongside all of you personally. I want to say that you all inspire me to keep going in the work I do every day."

Smith also made an official proclamation marking March 9 as Hy-Ho Day in Lima. Members of the board decided to recognize Smith as well as an honorary club member.