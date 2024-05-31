Hutto police ask for help in search for missing man

Hutto police are searching for a missing man.

Hutto police are asking for help from the public to find a missing man. David Lesser was reported missing, according to a social media post from police. "His family is deeply concerned for his well-being," the post said.

Hutto resident David Lesser has been reported missing. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at (512) 846-2057.

Lesser was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black shoes when last seen, police said. Officials did not say when Lesser was reported missing, where he was last seen or how old he is.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hutto police at (512) 846-2057.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hutto police ask for help in search for missing man