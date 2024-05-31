Hutto City Council member resigns, saying in letter mayor has 'toxic presence'

Hutto should have been gearing up for a runoff election in June after five candidates ran for one City Council place and no one earned more than 50% of the vote.

But the runoff was canceled after incumbent Dana Wilcott, the top vote-getters for Place 5 with 33% of the vote, resigned after the May 4 election, saying she has lost faith in the mayor. Evan Porterfield, who won the second-highest number of votes with 19%, took her place on the City Council.

Wilcott did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Hutto City Hall

The city secretary received a letter from Wilcott on May 10 that was addressed to Mayor Mike Snyder. "As much as I'd like to stay and fight for the residents of Hutto I've come to the painful realization that this 'Hutto' is beyond redemption under your leadership," the letter said.

"Your toxic presence has poisoned our community and I refuse to be complicit in your destructive agenda any longer. I hope that my resignation serves as a wake-up call to the good people of Hutto to rise up and reclaim our community from the clutches of bigotry and incompetence."

Dana Wilcott, Hutto City Council

The letter went on to say "the fight is far from over, and I pray Hutto becomes one we can be proud of again."

"And it goes far beyond roads, water and infrastructure," it said.

The City Council accepted her resignation without comment at its May 16 meeting. Council members serve three-year terms. Wilcott had served part of one term after she won a runoff election in June 2023 to fill the unexpired term of former Council Member Krystal Kinsey.

Mike Snyder

Snyder said this week that he made a post on Facebook before the May 4 election asking people not to vote for Wilcott. He said Wilcott often twisted his words to make it seem like he was a racist but that he is not.

During a previous City Council meeting, Snyder said, he expressed concern about a trend he had noticed in which investors were buying homes and then renting out the rooms to multiple unrelated people. "People buying homes in the suburbs are not expecting to have a dozen people that change out every three months living in a house," Snyder said.

Wilcott told him he was discriminating against "people of color and low income," Snyder said. He said he was not.

There also have been allegations that Snyder made racist comments from witnesses in a trial over a discrimination lawsuit filed by former City Manager Odis Jones against the city.

Former Assistant City Manager Byron Frankland testified in the 2023 trial that Snyder once told him something disparaging about Jones, one of Jones' lawyers has said. "He (Snyder) told him Black people were crooks and Odis Jones was a crook," Holt Lackey has said.

The jury awarded Jones $12.5 million in its verdict but the judge later reduced the award to $7.5 million in January. The judge said in the ruling that Frankland also said during the trial that Snyder told him that when Snyder was working in Kansas City, he "got really good at spotting crooks," which he described as "Black guys that he knew were coming into the store and stealing."

Snyder has denied saying anything racist about Jones or Black people. The city of Hutto has appealed the case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Snyder also faced criticism when he accepted a gift in August during a City Council meeting that critics said is a well-known racist symbol against Black people. The gift was a fruit stand with bananas hanging from it and a figurine of a monkey perched by it. A community group called Black Families of Hutto called for the mayor's resignation and a Black council member reprimanded Snyder.

Snyder, who is white, said he did not know that the bananas and the monkey were racist symbols.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hutto council member resigns, saying mayor has 'toxic presence'