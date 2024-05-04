Hutchinson man arrested for stabbing, sexual battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and sexual battery on Friday.

A news release from the Hutchinson Police Department says on May 3, around 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in Hutchinson for a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Hutchinson and later transported to Wichita, where she is in serious but stable condition.

Police identified a suspect, a 41-year-old man from Hutchinson and arrested him on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, sexual battery and parole violation.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Jones with Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2822, Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use your P3Tips App.

