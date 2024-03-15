A Husky mix, a bonded pair of cats and puppies available for adoption in Lane County

Greenhill Humane Society

Violet is a 3-year-old Husky mix who is described as sweet, friendly and affectionate. She would make an excellent walking or jogging pal and loves to snuggle on the couch.

Violet is very smart and knows her basic commands. She would love to continue positive reinforcement training to show off her obedience.

Violet should meet any dogs in your home prior to adoption. She is a large girl and may have too much energy for little kids, but based on her sweet demeanor, could quickly become best friends with any children.

She weighs 39 pounds and is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Enzo is one of multiple puppies available at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Enzo is a Border Collie mix puppy ready for a home of his own.

Oregon Coast Humane Society has lots of puppies waiting for families from three local litters.

To meet Enzo and other puppies, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cashew and Lil Bit at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Cashew and Lil Bit are a pair of 6-year-old bonded male cats described as smart, affectionate and playful.

Lil Bit is a fluffy dark gray and white tuxedo cat, while Cashew is a fluffy orange and white tuxedo cat.

This pair came to the cat rescue when their owner went into assisted living.

They're both shy and will take a few weeks to get comfortable, but once acclimated they are confident and friendly lap kitties who will do best as the only pets in your household.

They have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet them, please call (541)-225-4955, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: These Lane County dogs and cats are up for adoption