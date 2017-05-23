Husky Caught on Surveillance Shoplifting a Loaf of Bread, Then Returning With an Accomplice

Get your paws off the merchandise!

A Siberian husky was caught on security footage shoplifting a loaf of bread from a Dollar General store in California.

Although a store worker tried to stop the furry bandit before she escaped out the automated doors, "the suspect was able to avoid apprehension and escaped on all fours," according to the Shafter Police Department, which released surveillance on their Facebook page following the event last week.

To make matters worse, the sneaky shoplifter returned with an accomplice, another canine, later that night.

"Her accomplice was caught on site, and the bandit herself was caught just a block away," cops wrote.

The pair has been turned over to a local shelter, where they will be held until their owners come to pick them up.

Neither will be facing charges, cops said.

