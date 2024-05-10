Hush-money trial: Former aide says Trump sometimes signed documents without reviewing them

Former White House executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout continued her testimony in a New York courtroom Friday, during the former president’s hush money trial. Pool photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI

May 10 (UPI) -- Former White House executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout continued her testimony in a New York courtroom Friday, during the former president's hush money trial.

Westerhout was first called Thursday by the prosecution as the fourth week of the trial comes to an end. The 33-year-old returned to the stand Friday morning.

The former president's one-time executive assistan told the court Friday, Trump became "very upset" when the story about the alleged hush-money payments first became public.

"My understanding is that he knew it would be hurtful to his family. The whole situation was very unpleasant," Westerhout told Trump attorney Susan Necheles during cross-examination in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

Westerhout was in the White House when the story first broke.

Madeleine Westerhout testified Friday Donald Trump became “very upset by it” when the story about the alleged hush money payments first became public. Pool photo by Angela Weiss/UPI

On Friday, Westerhout testified that Trump would sign checks personally if he was present in the White House.

"If he had the time when you gave them to him he would sign them right away," she said.

Madeleine Westerhout was in the White House when the story first broke, accusing Donald Trump of using his former lawyer Michael Cohen to facilitate payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who’s real name is Stephanie Clifford. Pool photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI

Necheles also probed Westerhout about Trump's proclivity for personally signing documents without having first reviewed them while he was preoccupied with other tasks, which she said occurred "not every day, but sometimes."

She also said that Trump was "definitely" a multitasker.

Madeleine Westerhout also testified about Donald Trump’s proclivity for personally signing checks without having first reviewed them while he was preoccupied with other tasks. Pool photo by Todd Heisler/UPI

Westerhout also emphasized Trump's desire to ensure it was his authentic signature and not a duplicate on any personal documents sent to people.

Trump's lawyers also had Westerhout confirm the former president's close relationships with former National Enquirer parent company CEO David Pecker, and ex-Trump Organization CEO Allan Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg in March had pleaded guilty to perjury.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen to compensate him for the hush-money payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who's real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Earlier in the week, former Trump Organization executive Deborah Tarasoff testified, attempting to distance herself from allegations that she helped prepare 12 checks signed by Trump, each with a value of $35,000. Those were allegedly sent in 2017 to Cohen as reimbursement for payments already made to Daniels, as well as an additional $130,000 earmarked for Daniels, who has already testified during the trial.

Trump has continued to rail against the trial, calling it on Friday outside the courtroom "a disgraceful trial," and a "tremendous abuse of the New York judicial system."