Husband of Woman Murdered on Cruise Ship Weeps in Court as He's Charged With Murder

New details have emerged in the case of a 39-year-old mother who was murdered on a cruise ship because she allegedly "wouldn't stop laughing" at her husband.

Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares were on a luxury cruise to Alaska on The Emerald Princess with their three teen daughters when he allegedly flipped out.

Passenger Charles Rowlen said he heard loud screams coming from the family's state room two decks below his.

“Terrible screaming," Rowlen told reporters. "I mean, just, you knew it wasn't normal."

He said his wife looked over the balcony and saw Kenneth Manzanares trying to jump overboard.

“She thought he was going to jump over the rail and at one time he put his hand on the rail and sat his rear on it but she started yelling, 'Get back in!'” Rowlen said.

Her lifeless body was seen by multiple onlookers inside their blood-soaked cabin.

A witness later saw Manzanares "grab his wife's body and drag her toward the balcony” in an apparent effort to toss her overboard, according to the FBI.

The bureau says there was a struggle as the witness actually grabbed the dead woman by the ankles and yanked her away from her husband, bringing her back into the cabin.

When he appeared in court for arraignment, Kenneth Manzanares sobbed throughout the hearing.

At the time of the woman's death, one of her daughters was reportedly heard saying: "I knew my dad would do this. I knew he would do this."

The victim was a realtor and interior designer in St. George, Utah. Her husband had a succession of jobs including selling insurance and a stint as a bail bondsman.

He also worked at a Utah youth crisis center, says his friend Randy Chelsey.

Chesley said his friend was “just laid back,” adding, “It never seemed like anything bothered him and we worked with some troubled youth that could get under your skin real easy and he never flinched, never got fazed by anything.”

The family had suffered financial setbacks in the past, declaring bankruptcy in 2010.

Their three traumatized daughters are reportedly staying with relatives in Utah.

Mr. Manzanares faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. He remains behind bars.

