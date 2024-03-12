Husband of woman killed after her Orange County apartment explodes speaks out

Moving to Central Florida was a dream for 31-year-old Mikeanesha Moore and her family.

“We moved into Woodhill apartments 17 days before it blew up,” said Raven Fondia, Moore’s husband.

Moore was the only one in the apartment after dropping her husband and kids off.

“I almost thought it was a joke, you don’t hear these stories every day,” Fondia said.

Moore was in the ICU for eight days after suffering second- and third-degree burns on her body and face.

“Her head was as big as a basketball. It was all bubbled up,” Fondia said.

After Moore’s first skin graft surgery, she caught a fever and pneumonia. Her lungs failed and she died.

“The little time we had there, it killed her,” Fondia said.

“I was told the previous tenant removed her dryer and they didn’t cap off the gas line,” Fondia said. “Which led to the gas leaking and the explosion. It wasn’t capped off as it should have been.”

While at the Woodhill apartments, multiple tenants told Channel 9 about past gas issues at the complex.

Channel 9 obtained records from Orange County Fire and Rescue which showed gas order calls were reported four times leading up to the explosion.

Once in September, twice in October and another in November.

“I don’t see out there at those apartments how they can keep going and keep moving people in,” Fondia said. “She didn’t do anything wrong she came walking in her house with groceries and deserved to die? It’s unbelievable.”

The records also revealed that fire and rescue responded to the complex 140 times with EMS, 37 times for fire calls, and seven miscellaneous calls.

“We lost a wife and a mom over a cap that they say is $2 at the hardware store,” Fondia said.

Fondia said Woodhill Apartments never reached out to the family after the explosion or Moore’s death.

The family does plan on filing a lawsuit against the apartment complex.

