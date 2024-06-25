Husband and wife struck in Eastland crash; one perishes

A husband and wife were travelling in a vehicle on FM 2214 when they were struck head-on by just six miles south of Eastland, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety media release.

Donald Ray Lucas, 74, lost his wife, Brenda Lynn Lucas, 65, on Monday to injuries sustained in the accident. The couple is from Eastland.

The DPS has released that all those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, but Brenda Lucas was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Eastland Memorial Hospital.

DPS: 'Drove left of the center stripe'

Keven Lee Howton, 29, of Strawn was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe south on FM 2214 near the 477-mile marker just before 11 a.m. Monday morning, according to the DPS media release.

Both the skies and the roads were clear, and the posted speed limit was 60.

At the same time, Donald Lucas was driving a Lexus sedan north on FM 2214 in the same location with his wife as his only passenger.

Howton then drove "left of the center stripe in a no passing zone," striking the couple's Lexus in the northbound lane, according to the DPS.

Brenda Lucas was transported to Eastland Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m. by Dr. Kevin Meigren.

Both Howton and Donald Lucas sustained non-incapacitating injuries on scene and were treated and released.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Husband and wife struck in Eastland crash; one perishes