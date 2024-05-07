Husband, wife arrested over 100 miles away in NC after York County neighbor killed

North Carolina police arrested a husband and wife more than 100 miles away from the scene of a Clover shooting that claimed the life of their neighbor, York County sheriff officials said.

Mitchell Strickland, 38, and his wife, Shelby Jeannette Strickland, 32, are in the Randolph County, N.C. jail awaiting extradition after the Friday shooting death of Stephen Stowe, 51, the sheriff’s office said. Randolph County is northeast of Charlotte and south of Greensboro.

Deputies said they have arrest warrants against Mitchell Strickland for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shelby Strickland is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, the sheriff’s office said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol arrested the couple after a traffic stop on Saturday, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.





Stowe was killed Friday night at a property on Enon Church Road west of Clover, according to deputies and the York County Coroner.

The suspects and victim were acquaintances who lived in separate dwellings on the same York County property where the shooting happened, Faris said.

The shooting happened after an argument escalated between the victim and suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

The homicide on Friday is the first in unincorporated York County in 2024, deputies said. There was an unrelated fatal shooting of a Gastonia, N.C. man inside the city of York May 4 that remains unsolved, the York Police Department said Tuesday.