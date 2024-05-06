Husband and wife in their 80s are run over and killed during evening walk, PA cops say

A married couple in their 80s were run over as they were out for an evening walk and later died, according to Pennsylvania authorities and news reports.

The two pedestrians were found with “serious injuries” following the crash at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Allentown, the Allentown Police Department said in a news release. They were taken to a hospital, where they both died, authorities said.

They were identified by the Lehigh County coroner as Frank Wyant, 83, and Marcella Wyant, 80, according to LehighValleyNews.com. The couple had been “out on an evening walk,” the coroner told Lehigh Valley Live.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers. No charges have been announced as of Monday, May 6.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk told The Morning Call he is “fed up” over pedestrian fatalities in the city.

“I’ve had enough. Last night we had a police officer posted here until 8 p.m. Then this crash happened at 8:30 p.m.,” Tuerk told the news outlet. “I’m pleading with people in Allentown and the Lehigh Valley, when you are in Allentown, slow down.”

Allentown is about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

