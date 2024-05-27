Husband shoots, kills wife in front of 3 children: Sheriff

*The above video shows how to report a crime tip to U.S. Marshals*

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 8 News that Clifford L. Serafine Jr. was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his wife.

The shooting happened at a house on Melody Lane in Eaton Township at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

After initially refusing to come out of the house, deputies were able to arrest the 34-year-old man.

Lorain County jail records show he’s charged with murder, domestic violence, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and using weapons while intoxicated.

Serafine is being held in the Lorain County jail.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time, but more information is expected soon.

Serafine is due to be arraigned in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

